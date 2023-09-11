PSG wants to bring their former goalkeeper back to the club

PSG want to bring back their academy goalkeeper Mike Maignan, reports journalist Alessandro Schiavone.

According to sources, the Parisians will try to sign Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan next summer. They let him go to Lille eight years ago, but now Luis Enrique wants him in his team.

Eight years ago at PSG, Maignan was the third goalkeeper behind Kevin Trapp and Salvatore Sirigu. Therefore, the club decided to let him go. Now they are considering the option of exchanging Donaruma for Maignan with an additional fee in the summer of 2024.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper moved from PSG to Lille in 2015, became the main goalkeeper in 2017 and became the champion of Ligue 1. In May 2021, the transfer to Milan was announced. Maignan signed a contract with the Italian club for five years. In his first season, he became the champion of Serie A and was recognized as the best goalkeeper of the league in the 2021-2022 season. In total, Mike Maignan played 71 matches for Milan.

Played nine matches for the French national team since 2020. Together with his national team, he won the Nations League in 2021.