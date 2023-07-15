RU RU
PSG want to buy Juventus striker

According to journalist Nicolò Schira's tweet, Paris Saint-Germain is showing interest in the forward from Juventus and the Serbian national team, Dušan Vlahović. The Parisian club is considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. PSG is ready to offer the 23-year-old forward a five-year contract with a salary of €10 million per year. Juventus is willing to sell Vlahović, but they expect a fee of at least €80 million.

Vlahović joined Juventus in January 2022 from Fiorentina, with the transfer fee amounting to €81.6 million. He has played a total of 63 matches for the Turin club in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing six assists. His contract with Juventus is valid until the summer of 2026. Prior to his time at Juventus, Vlahović also played for Partizan. He won the Serbian championship in the 2016/2017 season and lifted the Serbian Cup twice in the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 seasons.

Since 2020, Vlahović has been representing the Serbian national team. He has participated in 21 matches for the Serbian national team, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
