PSG striker could move to West Ham

Football news Today, 01:40
PSG striker could move to West Ham

London's "West Ham United" is showing interest in the forward of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the French youth national team, Hugo Ekitike, according to L’Equipe.

According to the source, the English club may consider loaning the player for a duration of one year. In the summer of 2024, "West Ham United" could potentially have a priority option to buy the forward for 35 million euros. Additionally, PSG is also exploring the possibility of including Ekitike in a transfer deal for the forward of Eintracht Frankfurt and the French national team, Randal Kolo-Muani.

The 21-year-old Ekitike has been playing for PSG since the summer of 2022. He joined the Paris club from "Stade de Reims" on loan. After a year, PSG purchased the player's transfer. The transfer fee amounted to 28.5 million euros. He has played a total of 33 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing four assists. With PSG, Ekitike became the champion of France in the 2022/2023 season. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Ekitike has been playing for the French youth national team since 2021. He has played six matches for the French national team, not scoring any goals, and providing one assist.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
