PSG signed the Benfica midfielder, who played only one match for the club

The press service of Paris Saint-Germain has announced on its official website the transfer of midfielder Cher Ndour from Lisbon's Benfica and the Italian U-20 national team.

The player has joined the club from Paris as a free agent. The French club has signed an agreement with the 18-year-old player, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Ndour has Senegalese roots but was born in the Italian city of Brescia. He was developed at clubs like Brescia and Atalanta. In the summer of 2020, Ndour moved to Benfica. He has only played one match for the main squad of the Portuguese club. He has also represented the Italian U-20 national team in seven matches, scoring one goal.

Recall that this summer, PSG acquired midfielders Manuel Ugarte (for 60 million euros) and Li Kan In (for 22 million euros), defender Lucas Hernandez (for 45 million euros), and exercised the buyout option for the transfer of forward Hugo Ekitike (for 28.5 million euros). Additionally, defender Milan Skriniar and midfielder Marco Asensio joined the Parisian club as free agents.

Last season, PSG became the champions of France and earned the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.