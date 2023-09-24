RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 12:20
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
PSG president believes Mbappe deserves Ballon d'Or

Parisian owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi said his team's striker deserves recognition. He considers Kylian the best football player in the world.

“The problems we had remained within the family. And Kilian is part of this family. I'm proud of what Mbappe is doing and what our entire team is doing. The best football player in the world plays for us. And I think he deserves the Ballon d’Or», - RMC Sport reports Al-Khelaifi as saying.

Let us remember that in the summer a conflict arose between the club’s management and the Frenchman himself. The player did not want to renew his contract with the Parisians and was even suspended from training with the team. Apparently, relations between the parties have improved.

Let us add that the player’s contract is valid until the end of this season. Transfermarkt values ​​the footballer at 180 million euros.

Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2018, when he joined from Monaco. This season, the Frenchman played 5 matches for his team, in which he managed to score 8 goals.

PSG's next match will be tonight against Marseille. The game will take place as part of the sixth round of the French Ligue 1 and will begin at 20:45 CET.

