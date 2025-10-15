ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news PSG preparing new contract for Willian Pacho

PSG preparing new contract for Willian Pacho

PSG wants to keep their key player
Football news Today, 15:02
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
PSG preparing new contract for Willian Pacho https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1978512544135360883

PSG is on the verge of extending the contract of Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho.

Details: According to L'Equipe, the player has already received an offer to extend his deal until 2031, with negotiations between both sides progressing positively.

PSG's management holds Pacho's performances in high regard. The club sees him as a long-term project and is eager to secure his future in Paris for many years to come.

After finalizing the new deal with the Ecuadorian, the Parisians plan to focus on extending contracts with Fabián Ruiz, Mayulu, and Barcola.

Reminder: PSG has started contract talks with Dembélé.

