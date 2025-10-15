PSG preparing new contract for Willian Pacho
PSG wants to keep their key player
Football news Today, 15:02Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
PSG is on the verge of extending the contract of Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho.
Details: According to L'Equipe, the player has already received an offer to extend his deal until 2031, with negotiations between both sides progressing positively.
PSG's management holds Pacho's performances in high regard. The club sees him as a long-term project and is eager to secure his future in Paris for many years to come.
After finalizing the new deal with the Ecuadorian, the Parisians plan to focus on extending contracts with Fabián Ruiz, Mayulu, and Barcola.
Reminder: PSG has started contract talks with Dembélé.