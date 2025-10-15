ES ES FR FR
A well-deserved demand! PSG open contract talks with Dembélé

The Frenchman is asking for a staggering salary.
Football news Today, 02:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ousmane Dembele of PSGduring the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Ballon d'Or winner is demanding an improved contract.

Details: According to L'Équipe, 28-year-old Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé and PSG have opened negotiations over a new contract following Dembélé's Ballon d'Or triumph.

Reports indicate that one of Dembélé's main demands is a salary increase, with his current wage standing at €18 million.

Dembélé's current deal with PSG runs until 2028, and the Parisian club are determined not to lose their talisman on a free transfer.

Dembélé joined PSG from Barcelona in 2023 for €50 million. Since then, Ousmane has featured in 99 matches for PSG, netting 43 goals and providing 32 assists.

Last season, Dembélé lifted the Champions League trophy with PSG and recently claimed his first-ever Ballon d'Or.

The Frenchman's market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €100 million.

Reminder: It is now known when Dembélé will return to PSG

