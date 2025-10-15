A well-deserved demand! PSG open contract talks with Dembélé

The Frenchman is asking for a staggering salary.

The Ballon d'Or winner is demanding an improved contract.

Details: According to L'Équipe, 28-year-old Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé and PSG have opened negotiations over a new contract following Dembélé's Ballon d'Or triumph.

Reports indicate that one of Dembélé's main demands is a salary increase, with his current wage standing at €18 million.

Dembélé's current deal with PSG runs until 2028, and the Parisian club are determined not to lose their talisman on a free transfer.

See also: Vålerenga vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 15 October 2025

Dembélé joined PSG from Barcelona in 2023 for €50 million. Since then, Ousmane has featured in 99 matches for PSG, netting 43 goals and providing 32 assists.

Last season, Dembélé lifted the Champions League trophy with PSG and recently claimed his first-ever Ballon d'Or.

The Frenchman's market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €100 million.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: After winning the Ballon d'Or, Ousmane Dembélé demands a salary increase.



He currently earns €18m gross per season, but conversations with PSG for a contract renewal have started.



— @lequipe pic.twitter.com/ECo1qUWIhd — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 15, 2025

Reminder: It is now known when Dembélé will return to PSG