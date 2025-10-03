It is now known when Dembélé will return to PSG

The comeback is getting closer.

Ousmane Dembélé recently won the Ballon d’Or, but he has yet to step back onto the pitch due to injury. However, it seems we may see him in action very soon.

Details: According to L'Équipe, Ousmane Dembélé has been undergoing treatment in Qatar, but he is expected to be ready for a return after the international break. At least, that is the plan.

He is anticipated to be included in the squad for the match against Strasbourg on October 17, which means there is a strong chance we could finally see him back in play.

Earlier reports confirmed that the PSG winger collected 1,389 points — over 300 more than Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who finished second in the voting. Meanwhile, one of the main contenders for the award, Rafinha, scored just 620 points.

Reminder: Last season, Dembélé played 53 matches for PSG, scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists. With the Parisians, the winger achieved a treble: Ligue 1, the French Cup, and the Champions League. Likewise, his coach Luis Enrique received the Johan Cruyff Award.