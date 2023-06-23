PSG management outraged by the behavior of Kylian Mbappe

The management of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is extremely unhappy with the behavior of forward Kylian Mbappe and hopes to sell him in the summer transfer window for €200 million, according to Marca.

According to the source, the player wants to stay at the Parisian club until the end of his contract, which expires in the summer of 2024. This desire is due to the fact that he would receive a salary of €60 million per year and an additional €90 million as a loyalty bonus from the club. After that, Mbappe intends to move to Real Madrid on a loan basis, with Real Madrid willing to pay him €100-125 million as a signing bonus.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mbappe has played 43 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists.