PSG is interested in a midfielder from the Ivory Coast national team

"Paris Saint-Germain" is showing interest in midfielder Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace and the Ivory Coast national team.

The French club is considering the possibility of signing the player during the summer transfer window. Zaha could potentially change clubs for free as his contract with Crystal Palace expires on June 30, 2023.

In the current season, the 30-year-old Zaha has played 28 matches in all competitions for Crystal Palace, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.