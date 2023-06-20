PSG head coach Galtier may head another Ligue 1 club
Football news Today, 17:15
Photo: Instagram PSG / Author unknown
"Marseille" is showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain's head coach, Christophe Galtier, according to La Provence.
According to the source, the Marseille club is considering the possibility of inviting the coach this summer. Galtier could replace Igor Tudor, who resigned as Marseille's head coach.
It should be noted that under the guidance of 56-year-old Galtier, PSG became the champion of France. However, despite this, the club is planning to dismiss the coach.
