PSG have found a replacement for Mbappe and have already agreed on a contract

Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos will soon change the Portuguese “Benfica” to another top club.

This was reported by the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to him, one step away from buying the leader of the Portuguese national team is the French champion PSG.

An insider assures that the club from Paris has already agreed on a contract with the Portuguese striker.

According to him, the player has reached an agreement on a long-term contract with the Parisians. If the information is true, then it will be valid until June 2028.

It is expected that for the transfer of Ramos, the French club will have to pay Benfica 80 million euros, including bonuses.

Last season, 2022/2023, Goncalo Ramos made 47 appearances for Benfica, scoring 27 goals and making five assists.

His agreement with the club runs until June 2026.

Interestingly, Ramoscha could be a potential replacement for PSG attack leader Kylian Mbappe, who refused to renew his contract with the club and was suspended from the first team.