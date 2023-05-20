PSG has set its sights on a star player from Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is actively interested in 26-year-old South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae, who currently plays for Napoli.

According to RMC Sport, representatives from the Parisian club have already initiated preliminary negotiations with Napoli regarding a possible transfer of the player in the near future.

The potential acquisition of the Asian player is also being considered by Manchester United and Liverpool.

Kim Min-Jae has a contract with the Italian club until mid-2025.