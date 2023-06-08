PSG has entered the fight for the Man City captain

PSG are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

The German player could become a free agent as early as this month if he does not renew his contract with Josep Guardiola's team.

According to L'Equipe, the player himself is more inclined to join Barcelona, who have been following him for some time and offered him a three-year contract.

At the same time, the German may extend his agreement with Manchester City after the Champions League final.