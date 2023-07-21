RU RU
Main News PSG goalkeeper was the victim of a robbery and suffered a head injury

PSG goalkeeper was the victim of a robbery and suffered a head injury

Football news Today, 15:32
PSG goalkeeper was the victim of a robbery and suffered a head injury Photo: Instagram Gianluigi Donnarumma / Unknown

Goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian national team, Gianluigi Donnarumma, became the victim of a robbery, according to RMC Sport.

According to the source, on the night from Thursday to Friday, several burglars broke into the footballer's house. The goalkeeper was hit on the head, resulting in two bleeding wounds. The robbers tied up Donnarumma and his wife and then proceeded to search the house. The criminals stole jewelry, expensive handbags, and watches.

Currently, the Italian and his wife are in the hospital in a state of shock.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, 24, is a product of AC Milan's youth academy. He joined PSG in the summer of 2021 as a free agent. He has played a total of 72 matches for the French club in all competitions, conceding 75 goals. With PSG, Donnarumma became a two-time French champion in the seasons 2021/2022 and 2022/2023, and also won the French Super Cup in 2022.

Donnarumma has been playing for the Italian national team since 2016. He has played 54 matches for the Italian national team and conceded 41 goals. He was the champion of Europe in Euro 2020 and was named the best player of Euro 2020.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news Today, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news 19 july 2023, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news 18 july 2023, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:30 Manchester City want a huge sum for Bernardo Silva Football news Today, 17:15 "Torino" wants to buy the talent of Kyiv "Dynamo" Football news Today, 16:55 Italian “Sassuolo” refused to sell a football player to a club from a terrorist country Football news Today, 16:42 Bayern close to signing experienced Liverpool midfielder Football news Today, 16:30 Lille could sign world champions Football news Today, 16:15 Gianluigi Buffon, 45, may make a radical decision about his future Football news Today, 15:55 Harry Kane responds to Tottenham's contract extension offer Football news Today, 15:42 Marseille sign Chelsea star striker Football news Today, 15:32 PSG goalkeeper was the victim of a robbery and suffered a head injury Football news Today, 11:15 David De Gea responds to Inter offer
Sport Predictions
Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale 23 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Astana vs Atyrau 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Botev vs Levski 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Ludogorets vs Etar 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Santos vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Cruzeiro vs Goias predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023