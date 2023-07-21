PSG goalkeeper was the victim of a robbery and suffered a head injury

Goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian national team, Gianluigi Donnarumma, became the victim of a robbery, according to RMC Sport.

According to the source, on the night from Thursday to Friday, several burglars broke into the footballer's house. The goalkeeper was hit on the head, resulting in two bleeding wounds. The robbers tied up Donnarumma and his wife and then proceeded to search the house. The criminals stole jewelry, expensive handbags, and watches.

Currently, the Italian and his wife are in the hospital in a state of shock.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, 24, is a product of AC Milan's youth academy. He joined PSG in the summer of 2021 as a free agent. He has played a total of 72 matches for the French club in all competitions, conceding 75 goals. With PSG, Donnarumma became a two-time French champion in the seasons 2021/2022 and 2022/2023, and also won the French Super Cup in 2022.

Donnarumma has been playing for the Italian national team since 2016. He has played 54 matches for the Italian national team and conceded 41 goals. He was the champion of Europe in Euro 2020 and was named the best player of Euro 2020.