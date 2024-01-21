PSG forward is close to moving to a Bundesliga club

PSG forward Hugo Ekitike has reached a preliminary agreement with Eintracht regarding a contract, as reported by journalist Florian Plettenberg.

It is noted that the striker is willing to take a significant pay cut for the move to the German club. Currently, Ekitike earns around four million euros per season.

Eintracht will soon begin negotiations with the French giant about the player's transfer.

21-year-old Ekitike joined PSG in the summer of 2022 and has since scored four goals in 33 appearances. In the current season, the player has only spent eight minutes on the field.

In January, Eintracht signed two players on loan from the Premier League - Donny van de Beek from Manchester United and Saša Kalajdžić from Wolverhampton.

The team from Frankfurt is in sixth place in the Bundesliga table after 18 rounds with 28 points.