In a match between Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi club Al-Nassr, which took place at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan, the game ended in a draw with a score of 0-0. Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo played for Al-Nassr and was on the field for 66 minutes but couldn't score.

It's worth noting that 24-year-old PSG forward Kylian Mbappe did not take part in the match. The decision regarding his absence from the team's gathering in Japan was made by the club's management.

Final score:

Paris Saint-Germain (France) - Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia) - 0-0

Line-ups:

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi (Ugarte, 61), Skriniar (Kurzawa, 61), Danilo Pereira (Marquinhos, 61), Hernandez (Bernat, 61), Verratti (Vitinha, 61), N'Dour (Wijnaldum, 61), Zairi-Emery (Mbappe Lottin, 61), Soler (Garbi, 61), Asensio (Husni, 61), Lemina.

Al-Nassr: Al-Akidi, Al-Ghanam (Bushal, 66), Madu (Al-Fatil, 66), Al-Avdjami (Al-Amri, 55), Konan (Telles, 54), Brozovic (Ali, 66), Talisca (Al-Hassan, 66), Fofana (Al-Haibari, 54), Yahya (Al-Sulaikhim, 39), Garib (Al-Ghannam, 55), Ronaldo (Adam, 66).