PSG could snatch Martinez from Manchester United

With Gianluigi Donnarumma set to leave, PSG has kicked off the search for a replacement for the Italian shot-stopper. While Lille's Lucas Chevalier has been mentioned as a candidate, the Parisians have other names on their shortlist.

Details: According to Football Insider, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has caught the eye of the reigning Champions League winners. Despite his age, the Villans value their World Cup-winning keeper highly and won’t consider offers below £30 million.

Manchester United are also interested in both Donnarumma and Martinez as the club looks for cover for the injured André Onana. Although Old Trafford scouts have been tracking the Argentine for some time, negotiations have yet to progress.

Reminder: The Villans have made minimal moves in the transfer market this summer—so far, they've only signed 34-year-old Marco Bizot from Brest, who could now get more opportunities than initially expected.