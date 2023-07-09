PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team

The press service of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has announced on their official website the signing of defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich and the French national team.

The French club has paid €45 million for the 27-year-old player. The parties have agreed on a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Lucas Hernandez has been playing for Bayern Munich since 2019. He joined the German club in the summer of 2019 from Atletico Madrid. The transfer fee amounted to €80 million. He has played a total of 110 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing four assists. He has won four German championships, the DFB-Pokal, two DFL-Supercups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, two UEFA Super Cups, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Since 2018, Lucas Hernandez has been representing the French national team. He has played 33 matches for the French national team, scoring no goals but providing five assists. He has also received five yellow cards. He was part of the French squad that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020/2021 UEFA Nations League.