PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window

Football news Today, 03:25
Champion of France in the last hours of the transfer window made a high-profile acquisition.

PSG have officially confirmed the transfer of striker Eintracht and the French national team Randal Colo Mouani.

According to the press service of the Parisian club, the agreement between the French club and the player will be valid until 2028.

The amount of the transaction, according to media reports, amounted to about 75 million euros. It can grow, as the agreement between the clubs also stipulates other bonuses for the player's successful performances.

The football player himself has repeatedly spoken about his desire to leave the German club in order to continue his career at PSG.

Note that Kolo Muani joined Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022 after his contract with Nantes expired.

According to the online portal Transfermarkt, the player is worth 80 million euros.

Last season, Kolo Muani made 46 appearances for the German club in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and making 17 assists.

Recall that last summer, PSG also bought Milan Skrinyar, Lucas Hernandez, Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte, Ousmane Dembele, Gonzalo Ramos and Bradley Barcol.

