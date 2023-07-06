PSG announced the transfer of a top defender

The press office of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has announced on the official website the signing of Slovakian national team defender Martin Škriniar.

The 28-year-old player was a free agent, which allowed PSG to acquire him without a transfer fee. The two parties have signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Škriniar's previous club was Inter, where he transferred in the summer of 2017 from Sampdoria for a fee of €34 million. During his time at the Italian club, he played a total of 246 matches in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists. He has previously played for Žilina and ViOn. For the Slovakian national team, he has appeared in 60 matches, scoring three goals, providing two assists, and receiving 10 yellow cards.

PSG emerged as the champions of France in the past season, securing direct qualification to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

It is worth noting that PSG saw notable departures during the summer transfer window, including forward Lionel Messi and defender Sergio Ramos.