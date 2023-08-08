PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker

The press service of Paris Saint-Germain has announced on their official website the signing of forward Gonçalo Ramos from Lisbon's Benfica and the Portuguese national team.

The French club has secured a one-year loan deal for the player with an option to buy. In the summer of 2024, Paris Saint-Germain will have a priority option to purchase the forward for €65 million. This amount could increase by an additional €15 million through bonuses. The purchase option will become mandatory under certain conditions.

Gonçalo Ramos, a 22-year-old forward, came through the ranks of Benfica. He has been playing for the senior team of the Lisbon club since 2019. In total, he has played 106 matches in all competitions for the club, scoring 41 goals and providing 16 assists. With Benfica, Ramos became the champion of Portugal in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the Lisbon club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Since 2022, Ramos has been representing the Portuguese national team. He has played a total of seven matches for the Portuguese national team, scoring four goals and providing two assists.