Proud father. Arturo Vidal shows off his eldest son's impressive artwork

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal is bursting with pride for his eldest son, who has proven to be a gifted artist. The footballer shared a special post on his Instagram page to highlight his son's talent.

Vidal posted an image of a drawing created by his son Alonso, pairing it with an emotional caption.

“I'm proud of your talent and passion, son. Well done, my little Alonso 😍😍 ✏️ I love you and will always be by your side, cheering you on, pushing you forward, and reminding you that you were born to shine. Thank you for making me the proudest dad on the planet ❤️❤️❤️,” Vidal wrote.

As a reminder, Vidal has three children from his marriage to ex-wife Maria Teresa Matus. In addition to his eldest son Alonso, he also has a daughter, Elisabetta, and a younger son, Emiliano. Despite his divorce from their mother, the Chilean maintains a close relationship with all his children.

Currently, Arturo is in a relationship with fitness trainer Sonia Isaza, whom he met in 2019.