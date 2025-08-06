Works up a sweat. Arturo Vidal showcases his gym workouts

Colo-Colo captain Arturo Vidal has revealed new details about his daily regimen. The footballer took to his Instagram page to show how he trains in the gym.

Vidal posted a video to his Instagram Story, where he appears exhausted and drenched in sweat after completing his grueling daily exercises. As always, his personal trainer is by his side in the gym, helping him achieve top results.

Let us recall that since January 2024, Vidal has been playing for Chilean club Colo-Colo, where he began his career years ago. This season, the team has been struggling. In addition to being knocked out of the Copa Libertadores, Colo-Colo sits mid-table in the league standings.

Vidal's club currently occupies only 8th place and trails league leaders Coquimbo Unido by a hefty 15 points. As a result, any hopes of a title challenge have faded. This season, Vidal has featured in 19 matches across all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist for the club.