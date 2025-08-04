Updated his look: Arturo Vidal shows off new intricate hairstyle

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal paid a visit to his personal barber to refresh his iconic hairstyle. Together, they experimented with Vidal’s image, and the results were shared on the barber’s official Instagram page.

Vidal reposted the barber’s story on his own Instagram. In the video, you can see the barber crafting an elaborate design on the back of Arturo’s head, shaving sections of hair in a unique pattern. The Chilean’s famous mohawk, however, remained untouched.

It’s worth noting that yesterday Vidal’s team played another match in the Chilean league. Colo-Colo hosted Huachipato at home and finished the match with a 2-2 draw. Vidal played the full 90 minutes as a starter and was booked with a yellow card.

Currently, Colo-Colo sits seventh in the league standings. After 18 rounds, Vidal’s team trails league leaders Coquimbo Unido by 15 points, making a title challenge this season highly unlikely.