The whole team got together: Arturo Vidal shares a personal photo from team dinner

Colo-Colo captain Arturo Vidal shared a heartfelt photo from a team dinner with his teammates. He posted the picture on his Instagram page.

Vidal uploaded a photo featuring the entire squad gathered for the evening meal. He captioned it: “In good times and not-so-good times, we are always together like a family 🖤🤍👊🏼 we’ll fight till the end 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽,” highlighting the warm, family-like atmosphere that persists within the team.

It's worth noting that this season has been far from ideal for Colo-Colo. The team currently sits only eighth in the Chilean championship standings, trailing the leader by a daunting 13 points. They were also knocked out of the Copa Libertadores at the group stage.

Vidal himself has also struggled, having been sent off in several matches.

Colo-Colo’s next league clash is scheduled for August 3 against Huachipato.