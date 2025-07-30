"Comfortable and stylish": Arturo Vidal and Sonia Isaza promote his clothing brand

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal, together with his partner Sonia Isaza, continues to promote his own clothing brand, AV Streetwear. The footballer shared new photos on his Instagram page.

He posted together with Sonia—in the photos, the couple pose in sporty pants and hoodies from Vidal's brand. The images are captioned: "Comfortable, practical, and stylish. That’s exactly how we like to dress 🤎 @kingarturo23oficial 👑. This is the bold brand @avstreetwear 🤎."

It's worth noting that AV Streetwear is inspired by Arturo Vidal's own style. The pieces are designed in a comfortable, streetwise, athletic fashion, perfect for everyday wear.

Also noteworthy: Colo-Colo, Vidal’s current club, is set to play their next Chilean league match on August 3rd—hosting Huachipato at home. At the moment, Arturo’s team sits eighth in the league table, trailing leaders Coquimbo Unido by a full 13 points.