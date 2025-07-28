Arturo Vidal shares a new personal photo with his friend

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal has posted a new personal photo amidst another disappointing result for his team. The footballer shared the image on his Instagram page.

Vidal reposted the picture from his friend's account. His friend captioned the snap with an emotional message: “It doesn't matter if you win, lose, or draw — you are always the best,” likely referencing yet another tough outing for the team.

It's worth noting that Colo-Colo failed to win once again — in their last five matches, Vidal's side has managed only one victory alongside three defeats. This time, Colo-Colo drew 1-1 with O'Higgins. Arturo, playing as a central defender, was only noted in the match for picking up a yellow card.

This season has been anything but successful for Colo-Colo. The team has already crashed out of the Copa Libertadores and sits just 8th in the league, trailing leaders Coquimbo Unido by a hefty 13 points.

Colo-Colo will play their next match at home against Huachipato on August 3.