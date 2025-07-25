Arturo Vidal shares new personal photo with his beloved

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal frequently delights his followers with snapshots alongside his family and his beloved partner Sonia Isaza. The footballer has just posted another picture with her on his Instagram page.

In the photo, he’s seen embracing Sonia, with both dressed in sporty sweatpants and hoodies from Vidal’s own brand, AV Streetwear. This label offers street-inspired athletic wear, directly influenced by Arturo’s signature style.

It’s worth noting that Vidal has been in a relationship with Sonia Isaza since 2019. That same year, he divorced his former wife, Maria Teresa Matus, with whom he shares three children: sons Alonso and Emiliano, and daughter Elisabetta.

Looking ahead, this weekend on July 27, Colo-Colo will play their next Chilean league match away against O'Higgins. In the previous round, they secured a win over La Serena.

Currently, Colo-Colo sits seventh in the league table, trailing the leaders by 11 points.