Arturo Vidal shows off new matching tattoo done with his eldest son

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal took to Instagram to share a new photo with his eldest son Alonso, and it looks like the father-son duo has decided to get matching tattoos.

Read also: Arturo Vidal shows how he spends time with his youngest son

Vidal reposted a snapshot from the tattoo artist's page. In the photo, both Arturo and Alonso proudly display their forearms, now adorned with fresh ink. It appears that each of them chose the same new tattoo, a bold statement of the strong bond they share.

It's worth noting that Arturo Vidal is well-known for his passion for tattoos—his body is covered with an impressive array of artwork. Clearly, that love for body art has been passed down to his eldest son, who already sports several tattoos on his arm.

For reference, Vidal has two more children: his daughter Elisabetta and his son Emiliano. The youngest child shares Arturo's love for football and is already making his dad proud, regularly scoring beautiful goals during training sessions with his peers.