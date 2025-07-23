Arturo Vidal shows how he spends time with his youngest son

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal consistently finds time in his packed schedule to be with his children. This time, he took to Instagram to share moments of a walk with his youngest son.

The video features Vidal with his 8-year-old son Emiliano, as the two head out together.

It’s worth noting that Emiliano is following in his father’s footsteps and is also playing football. The father is often present at his son’s training sessions, watching him play and celebrating his achievements.

Additionally, Arturo Vidal is a father of three from his previous marriage. Besides Emiliano, he has a 16-year-old son Alonso and an 11-year-old daughter Elisabetta.

The Chilean star maintains a great relationship with all his children, spending quality time, having fun together, taking part in their activities, and showing interest in their hobbies.

Let’s recall, Arturo Vidal currently plays for Chilean side Colo-Colo, having joined the club in January 2024 after returning home from abroad.