Arturo Vidal reveals how he does extra individual training to stay in top shape

Colo-Colo captain Arturo Vidal regularly spends time in the gym, earning admiration for his professionalism and discipline. The Chilean shared on his Instagram page his trainer’s opinion about their extra individual training sessions.

Vidal works out in the gym with his personal coach, Juan Ángel Ramírez, who posted a video showing Arturo on the treadmill.

"Maintaining ambition, drive, and the willingness to keep training individually even after achieving such outstanding results is truly admirable, Arturo," the caption to the post read.

It is worth noting that Colo-Colo, with Vidal, currently sits seventh in the league standings, trailing leaders Coquimbo Unido by 11 points.

In their most recent Chilean league match, Vidal’s team clinched a 2-1 home victory over La Serena.