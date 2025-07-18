"We're back." Vidal shares another hilarious dance video with his daughter

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal is once again delighting fans with videos he records alongside his daughter for TikTok. The footballer posted another clip on his Instagram page.

In the video, Vidal and his daughter Elisabetta can be seen performing synchronized, playful dance moves, with the caption reading, "We're back."

It's worth noting that Arturo Vidal is a father of three: in addition to Elisabetta, he also has two sons. The Chilean's children were born during his marriage to Maria Teresa Matus, from whom he divorced back in 2019.

Currently, Vidal is in a relationship with Sonia Isaza, a woman who shares his passion for workouts, fitness, and the gym. The couple frequently trains together, often motivating each other during their sessions.

Since January 2024, Arturo has been playing for Chilean side Colo-Colo. It was with this club nearly 20 years ago that he began his professional career before making the move to Europe.