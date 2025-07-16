Arturo Vidal shares new personal photos with his eldest son

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal spends a lot of time with his children, despite his divorce from their mother. The footballer regularly meets with his sons and daughter. This time, he shared photos with his eldest son on his Instagram Stories.

In the pictures, Arturo and his son Alonso are posing in outfits from his own AV Streetwear brand. The collection features sporty street style inspired by Vidal himself. In the shots, Alonso and Arturo are modeling athletic pants and hoodies—perfectly comfortable for everyday activities.

It’s worth noting that in addition to Alonso, Vidal also has a middle daughter, Elisabetta, and a younger son, Emiliano. Arturo makes sure to spend quality time with each of his children. He often records funny TikTok videos with Elisabetta, while he takes Emiliano to his youth football team’s training sessions.

Let’s add that since January 2024, Vidal has been playing for Chilean side Colo-Colo, the club where he started his career nearly 20 years ago.