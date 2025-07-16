Vidal stars in photoshoot for AV by Kadus limited edition skincare collection

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal is promoting a range of products, including skincare from the Kadus brand, which has launched a limited edition collection inspired by the Chilean footballer. He shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot on his Instagram Stories.

In the video, Vidal can be seen posing with the product in front of the photographer. The chic packaging on the box sitting on the table makes it clear that Arturo is endorsing both body and hair care products.

The collection features a spray deodorant and hair styling gel, while Kadus also offers a hair modeling wax. These products are part of the limited edition Arturo Vidal the KING line, clearly inspired by the Colo-Colo player himself.

It's worth noting that Vidal is renowned for his iconic mohawk hairstyle, which he has sported for many years. Given that his hair always looks flawless, it's no surprise that he regularly uses styling products.