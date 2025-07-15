Arturo Vidal shares new training photo with Colo-Colo

Colo-Colo midfielder Arturo Vidal has shared a fresh photo from the team's training session with his followers. The footballer posted the image in his Instagram story.

Vidal reposted a publication from Colo-Colo's official page, showing him working with the ball during a scrimmage in team training.

It's worth noting that Colo-Colo has been struggling this season. The team has already crashed out of the Copa Libertadores, failing to make it out of the group stage. They're also out of the title race, currently sitting just 9th in the Chilean league standings.

Colo-Colo has lost three consecutive matches and managed only one win in the past month. Vidal's side now trails the league leaders by a substantial 11 points.

Arturo Vidal hasn't enjoyed much individual success either. He missed the last two matches due to a suspension received after being sent off in a previous game.

It's worth mentioning that last season, Colo-Colo captured the league title. That was Vidal's first season back at his boyhood club.