Arturo Vidal shows how he works out with teammates in the gym

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal kicks off the week with an early morning gym session. The footballer shared a corresponding video in his Instagram story.

Vidal posted a video showcasing himself and his teammates putting in the work in the gym. He captioned the photo with the phrase, “Starting the week at full strength.”

It’s worth noting that Colo-Colo is having a rough season. The team suffered another defeat in the Chilean championship, losing 2-1 away to Universidad de Chile. Vidal missed this match due to a two-game suspension he received after being sent off in a previous fixture.

Currently, Colo-Colo sits ninth in the league table, with only 21 points from 15 rounds. Vidal’s squad trails table-toppers Coquimbo Unido and Audax Italiano by 11 points and is unlikely to rejoin the title race this season.

For the record, Arturo Vidal has made 16 appearances for Colo-Colo this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist. He has also been sent off twice.