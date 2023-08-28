Porto close to signing Ajax defender and Mexico

Defender of Ajax and the Mexican national team, Jorge Sánchez, is reportedly close to a move to Porto, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's Twitter.

According to the source, the Portuguese club has reached an agreement to sign the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. "Dragons" will bring the player on a one-year loan deal. In the summer of 2024, Porto will have a priority option to buy the Mexican's transfer for four million euros. However, under certain conditions, the buyout clause will become obligatory.

The 25-year-old Sánchez has been playing for Ajax since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the Dutch club from the Mexican club "Club América." The transfer fee was five million euros. He has played a total of 26 matches for the Amsterdam-based club in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Sánchez has been representing the Mexican national team since 2019. He has played 36 matches for the Mexican national team in all competitions, scoring one goal and receiving four yellow cards.