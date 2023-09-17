Pochettino: Give us time

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino answered questions from reporters before Sunday's away match with Bournemouth in the fifth round of the English Premier League.

Among other things, the specialist was asked his opinion about the club’s transfer policy and the difficulties with adapting new players.

«A striking example of a risky transfer policy is Real Madrid, which at one time paid a huge amount of money for one player. His name was Zinedine Zidane. He was an impressive player before moving to Spain, but six months after the transfer you could ask Real fans about his performances and they would reply: «Why did we buy him?» How long did it take for him to start playing? Seven to eight months? And Zinedine was already about 26-27 years old at that time. So when you take an 18, 19, 20 or 21 year old player, be careful - give him time. You must be willing to wait and be patient. Footballers are not machines», - the Blues coach said at a press conference.

Let us remember that when he was a player, the Argentine made a name for himself playing for Espanyol. Then there were PSG and Bordeaux. And as a head coach, in addition to the aforementioned Espanyol and PSG, Mauricio managed to work at Southampton and Tottenham, with whom he reached the Champions League final.

At the moment, Chelsea is still in the second part of the standings with 4 points. Today the Blues will face Bournemouth away, kick-off at 15:00 CET.