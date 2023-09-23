Pochettino explained why he needs lemons in the office

According to The Guardian, Pochettino keeps a bowl of lemons in his office to absorb negative energy. He was asked when Chelsea will start to feel the benefits.

«They started to work after two years at Tottenham. Give time to the lemons. It is a thing that we all believe. If you want to have good energy you need to implement all the things that you believe.

Today in my office I have yellow ones, green ones, different types. From Spain, from Italy. I don’t want to lie, there is a big box of lemons. I always thought the yellow lemons worked much better than the green but now I believe in any colour – any colour can help. If I could get a blue lemon it would be even better», - Pochettino said.

A debate broke out over whether a green lemon is actually a lime. Mauricio replied that lime is not a lemon, but perhaps its brother.

Let us remember that the Argentine took charge of the Blues before the start of this season. Under his leadership, the team scored 5 points in 5 Premier League matches and is still in the second half of the standings.