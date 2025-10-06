RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Pirates star to share R100 00 with teammate

Pirates star to share R100 00 with teammate

Orlando Pirates' Oswin Appollis to share his prize with Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Football news Today, 01:52
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Pirates star to share R100 00 with teammate Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates’ Oswin Appollis took the Carling Knockout man-of-the-match award, a prize of R100 000 for his performance against Siwelele FC.

Appollis was outstanding as Pirates beat Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout last 16. Unique to the Carling Knockout, the fans vote for Man of the Match, and Appollis was the chosen player.

The former SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town youth star said Mbokazi was probably more deserving and is due a share of the prize.

“What a brilliant goal from [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi,” Appollis said. “To be honest, I think he deserved it [Man of the Match] more today, because he was fighting and defending.

Also read: Khanye says Mbokazi's goal has changed his life

“I’ll definitely have to cut [my cheque] because what a goal. I’ll definitely share with him,” Appollis concluded.

Appollis will now focus on international duty as Bafana Bafana take on Zimbabwe and Rwanda this week.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
Siwelele Siwelele Schedule Siwelele News Siwelele Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Khanye: Mbokazi's goal has changed his life Football news Today, 01:01 Khanye: Mbokazi's goal has changed his life
Pirates get home advantage in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals Football news Today, 00:34 Carling Knockout quarterfinals draw: Pirates at home
Coach Ouaddou: I was a defender Football news 03 oct 2025, 14:52 Coach Ouaddou: I was a defender
Tinkler: Why Sekhukhune signed Pirates defender Football news 03 oct 2025, 14:38 Tinkler: Why Sekhukhune signed Pirates defender
Masibusane Zongo: Sipho Mbule is not lazy Football news 03 oct 2025, 00:04 Masibusane Zongo: Sipho Mbule is not lazy
Broos’ words to Pirates star Mbule Football news 02 oct 2025, 23:28 Broos’ words to Pirates star Mbule
Related Tournament News
Sundowns coach Cardoso explains shock defeat Football news Today, 01:18 Sundowns coach Cardoso explains shock defeat
Nomvethe says Broos was wrong Football news Today, 00:47 Nomvethe says Broos was wrong
Barker: Stellenbosch are ready for Chiefs Football news 03 oct 2025, 15:08 Barker: Stellenbosch are ready for Chiefs
Chiefs legend Baloyi demands decision from Amakhosi bosses Football news 03 oct 2025, 14:24 Chiefs legend Baloyi demands decision from Amakhosi bosses
Arthur Zwane says Kaizer Chiefs are better Football news 03 oct 2025, 00:26 Arthur Zwane says Kaizer Chiefs are better
Arthur Zwane happy for Chiefs youngsters Football news 02 oct 2025, 23:49 Arthur Zwane happy for Chiefs youngsters
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores