Pirates star to share R100 00 with teammate

Orlando Pirates' Oswin Appollis to share his prize with Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Orlando Pirates’ Oswin Appollis took the Carling Knockout man-of-the-match award, a prize of R100 000 for his performance against Siwelele FC.

Appollis was outstanding as Pirates beat Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout last 16. Unique to the Carling Knockout, the fans vote for Man of the Match, and Appollis was the chosen player.

The former SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town youth star said Mbokazi was probably more deserving and is due a share of the prize.

“What a brilliant goal from [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi,” Appollis said. “To be honest, I think he deserved it [Man of the Match] more today, because he was fighting and defending.

“I’ll definitely have to cut [my cheque] because what a goal. I’ll definitely share with him,” Appollis concluded.

Appollis will now focus on international duty as Bafana Bafana take on Zimbabwe and Rwanda this week.

