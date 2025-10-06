Khanye: Mbokazi's goal has changed his life

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 01:01
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has rated Mbekezeli Mbokazi's incredible long-range goal against Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout last 16.

The 20-year-old central defender's goal was the decider that sent the Pirates to the CKO quarterfinals. According to Khanye, Pirates will be inundated with offers for Mbokazi's signature.

“A life changing goal by this boy Mbokazi,” said Khanye on iDiski TV. “When I say a life changer I mean it’s now up to the boy, how his life changes, doors are open now career wise.

"I’m sure when Orlando Pirates look at their history and this boy and I know players come and go at Orlando Pirates, but his goal will stand for a long time.

“I’m talking about Dr Irvin Khoza the chairman, the technical team of Orlando Pirates," Khanye added.

Coming up next for Mbokazi is Bafana Bafana duty against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

