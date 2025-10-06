Carling Knockout quarterfinals draw: Pirates at home

Carling Knockout quarterfinals draw

There is only one giant left in the Carling Knockout: Orlando Pirates.

The Betway Premiership high-flyers sealed a place in the final eight after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Siwelele FC on Saturday.

The club's sensational central defender and captain, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, struck a long-range worldie in the final three minutes of the game at the Orlando Stadium.

The shock results of the weekend saw Mamelodi Sundowns lose 7-6 on penalties to Marumo Gallants after a 0-0 draw in Tshwane, while Kaizer Chiefs lost 5-4 on penalties to Stellenbosch FC after the match ended goalless in Cape Town.

Full Carling Knockout quarterfinals draw:

Golden Arrows vs TS Galaxy

Marumo Gallants vs Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates vs Magesi FC

Richards Bay FC vs Durban City FC.

Last season's winner was Magesi FC, who won 2-1 win over the Sundowns in the final.