Coach Ouaddou: I was a defender

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

Orlando Pirates have gone seven matches without conceding a goal. Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has given clear insight into how he has been instrumental in the solid defence.

“Of course I was a defender, but a defender who like the game," the former Fulham and Morocco central defender said. "Who like to play, who likes fast football, fast passes,” Ouaddou said to journalists.

“You have to be efficient in the area of the through, and the area of the through is the two boxes. It’s very important for me. Even we score three, four goals, I’m very, very careful about how we defend," Ouaddou added.

Coming up for the French-Moroccan coach is some cup action. Siwelele FC will visit the Orlando Stadium in the Carling Knockout last 16 on Saturday at 15:00 at the Orlando Stadium.



