Pirates legend describes personal experience in Congo

Moeneeb Josephs remembers Congo

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs has said that travelling to Lubumbashi is not for the faint-hearted.

The Buccaneers have one foot out of the tournament after their shock 3-0 loss to Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary qualifiers.

On surviving the punishing trips to the Democratic Republic of Congo, former goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs knows it all too well.

“I’m sure Pirates got bullied,” Josephs said on the Soccer Beat podcast. “Me and Benni [McCarthy] went there with AmaZulu to face TP Mazembe. We wre fighting with them in the tunnel, and while the game was on.

“That is just how they are, they don’t change that. I think the boys were shell-shocked a bit. I think that is where the inexperience affected our team a little bit.

"Most of them have not played in that type of environment. That is the experience we lacked," Josephs concluded.



