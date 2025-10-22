ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Pirates legend describes personal experience in Congo

Pirates legend describes personal experience in Congo

Moeneeb Josephs remembers Congo
Football news Today, 09:21
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Pirates legend describes personal experience in Congo Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs has said that travelling to Lubumbashi is not for the faint-hearted.

The Buccaneers have one foot out of the tournament after their shock 3-0 loss to Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary qualifiers.

On surviving the punishing trips to the Democratic Republic of Congo, former goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs knows it all too well.

“I’m sure Pirates got bullied,” Josephs said on the Soccer Beat podcast. “Me and Benni [McCarthy] went there with AmaZulu to face TP Mazembe. We wre fighting with them in the tunnel, and while the game was on.

Also read: Lupopo coach - How we beat Pirates

“That is just how they are, they don’t change that. I think the boys were shell-shocked a bit. I think that is where the inexperience affected our team a little bit.

"Most of them have not played in that type of environment. That is the experience we lacked," Josephs concluded.


Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
Polokwane City Polokwane City Schedule Polokwane City News Polokwane City Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Tbo Touch claims Pirates were ill-treated in Congo Football news Today, 09:35 Tbo Touch claims Pirates were ill-treated in Congo
Picture by Orlando Pirates Football news Yesterday, 13:39 Orlando Pirates not clear how long Relebohile Mofokeng will be out for
Lupopo coach explains Pirates shock Football news Yesterday, 10:15 Lupopo coach explains Pirates upset
Cardoso offers humble views after 5-1 win Football news Yesterday, 10:04 Cardoso offers humble views after 5-1 win
Chiefs and Sundowns fans asked to support Pirates Football news Yesterday, 02:33 Chiefs and Sundowns fans asked to support Pirates
Cardoso reacts to Sundowns' stellar performance Football news Yesterday, 01:44 Cardoso reacts to Sundowns' stellar performance
Related Tournament News
Pirates legend happy for Chiefs Football news Today, 09:47 Pirates legend happy for Chiefs
Former Chiefs players return to FNB Football news Today, 09:13 Former Chiefs players return to FNB
Picture by Stellenbosch FC. Football news Today, 03:29 Stave Barker believes his Stellenbosch FC team are on the up
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 02:33 Kaizer Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi enjoys a new role ex coach Nabi gave him
Picture by Richards Bay FC Football news Yesterday, 14:05 Vusumuzi Vilakazi to replace Luc Eymael at Chippa United
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 22, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 10:31 Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 22, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores