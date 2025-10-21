Lupopo coach explains Pirates upset

CAF Champions League: Saint-Eloi Lupopo 3-0 Orlando Pirates

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are still stunned after receiving a 3-0 beating from Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second round preliminary qualifiers.

The result has left the Sea Robbers' African dream hanging by a thread.

"We knew their strengths and it showed. They kept the ball, they were very good, and we were sharp, especially in transition,” Lupopo coach Guy Bukasa told Foot RDC.

“That was the key, the secret to holding our own against a team like that. We were very patient. We let them have the ball when we needed to, and we knew how to take advantage of our strong moments.

“The team is improving, because there is still a lot to do,” Bukasa added.

Meanwhile, the second leg is set for the Orlando Stadium this coming Saturday at 15:00, where a 4-0 win is needed, or 3-0 to take the game to penalties.