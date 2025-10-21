ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Lupopo coach explains Pirates upset

Lupopo coach explains Pirates upset

CAF Champions League: Saint-Eloi Lupopo 3-0 Orlando Pirates
Football news Today, 10:15
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Lupopo coach explains Pirates shock CAF Online

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are still stunned after receiving a 3-0 beating from Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second round preliminary qualifiers.

The result has left the Sea Robbers' African dream hanging by a thread.

"We knew their strengths and it showed. They kept the ball, they were very good, and we were sharp, especially in transition,” Lupopo coach Guy Bukasa told Foot RDC.

Also read: Pirates to host Polokwane before Lupopo

“That was the key, the secret to holding our own against a team like that. We were very patient. We let them have the ball when we needed to, and we knew how to take advantage of our strong moments.

“The team is improving, because there is still a lot to do,” Bukasa added.

Meanwhile, the second leg is set for the Orlando Stadium this coming Saturday at 15:00, where a 4-0 win is needed, or 3-0 to take the game to penalties.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
Polokwane City Polokwane City Schedule Polokwane City News Polokwane City Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Cardoso offers humble views after 5-1 win Football news Today, 10:04 Cardoso offers humble views after 5-1 win
Chiefs and Sundowns fans asked to support Pirates Football news Today, 02:33 Chiefs and Sundowns fans asked to support Pirates
Cardoso reacts to Sundowns' stellar performance Football news Today, 01:44 Cardoso reacts to Sundowns' stellar performance
Cole: 'My father said I must choose Chiefs' Football news Yesterday, 10:23 Cole: 'My father said I must choose Chiefs'
Orlando Pirates to host Rise and Shine Football news Yesterday, 03:49 Orlando Pirates to host Rise and Shine
Retired star remembers Appollis' early days Football news Yesterday, 03:04 Retired star remembers Appollis' early days
Related Tournament News
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 22, 2025 Football news Today, 10:31 Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 22, 2025
Kaizer Chiefs confirm latest injury list Football news Today, 10:25 Kaizer Chiefs confirm latest injury list
Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 10 Football news Today, 10:05 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 10
AmaZulu to be PSL champions by 2032 Football news Today, 07:47 AmaZulu to be PSL champions by 2032
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 03:59 Chiefs coach relishes chance to face his on loan players
Picture by Magesi FC Football news Today, 03:40 Nkanyiso Zungu repaying John Maduka’s faith in him
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores