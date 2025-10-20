Orlando Pirates to host Rise and Shine

ES ES FR FR
Betway Premiership: Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City
Football news Today, 03:49
Sine Mpisane
After suffering a shock 3-0 loss to Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League, Abdeslam Ouaddou's Orlando Pirates have a Betway Premiership game to train for.

It was a day to forget for the Sea Robbers. To keep the dream alove, the Buccaneers must now pull off a 4-0 victory in the return leg at Orlando Stadium this weekend.

Before that crucial tie, the Buccaneers will look to regain confidence when they host Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday night at 19:30.

Amabhakabhaka have shown the real business in the league. Following two opening shock defeats to Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City, Bucs responded with five wins on the trot.

Also read: Cole remembers how he discovered Appollis

They are currently in third place with six points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as three games in hand.

In the seven league games played, Ouaddou’s side have scored nine goals while only conceding three.

