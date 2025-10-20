Retired star remembers Appollis' early days

Cole Alexander describes Oswin Appollis' rise

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander has remembered how he discovered that Oswin Appollis was destined for the top.

Since joining Orlando Pirates from Polokwane City, the 24-year-old Appollis has delivered three goals and four assists in 14 matches.

For Bafana Bafana, the winger has chipped in with two goals and two assists in just four games.

“He has that ‘don’t care’ attitude,” Cole said on the Soccer Beat podcast. “The don’t care attitude, but with the right balance, in my opinion. It really works for him. It worked at Polokwane, and it’s working for him at Pirates.

“If I’m honest, before playing with him, I used to watch him and think, ‘this boy is good.’ When I started to train with him, I realised this boy is great,” the 36-year-old added.