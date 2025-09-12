Piastri makes predictions for Premier League matchweek 4. What are the McLaren leader’s picks?
He put his intuition to the test.
Getty Images
Tomorrow, September 13, the fourth round of the English Premier League kicks off. And joining the prediction game is none other than McLaren Formula 1 team leader Oscar Piastri.
Details: The current Formula 1 championship leader, while making his picks for the Premier League’s press service, admitted that he’s not a football expert, so his predictions could be off the mark — but he still decided to put his expectations out there for the round.
Piastri is especially expecting fireworks in the Manchester derby, predicting a thrilling 3-2 win for the home side.
Oscar Piastri’s Premier League matchweek 4 predictions
- Arsenal 3:1 Nottingham Forest
- Bournemouth 1:1 Brighton
- Newcastle 1:0 Wolverhampton
- Everton 1:0 Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace 1:0 Sunderland
- Fulham 2:0 Leeds
- West Ham 1:0 Tottenham
- Brentford 0:2 Chelsea
- Burnley 0:3 Liverpool
- Manchester City 3:2 Manchester United