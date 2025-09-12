RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Piastri makes predictions for Premier League matchweek 4. What are the McLaren leader’s picks?

Piastri makes predictions for Premier League matchweek 4. What are the McLaren leader’s picks?

He put his intuition to the test.
Football news Today, 12:55
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Oscar Piastri Getty Images

Tomorrow, September 13, the fourth round of the English Premier League kicks off. And joining the prediction game is none other than McLaren Formula 1 team leader Oscar Piastri.

Details: The current Formula 1 championship leader, while making his picks for the Premier League’s press service, admitted that he’s not a football expert, so his predictions could be off the mark — but he still decided to put his expectations out there for the round.

Piastri is especially expecting fireworks in the Manchester derby, predicting a thrilling 3-2 win for the home side.

Oscar Piastri’s Premier League matchweek 4 predictions

  • Arsenal 3:1 Nottingham Forest
  • Bournemouth 1:1 Brighton
  • Newcastle 1:0 Wolverhampton
  • Everton 1:0 Aston Villa
  • Crystal Palace 1:0 Sunderland
  • Fulham 2:0 Leeds
  • West Ham 1:0 Tottenham
  • Brentford 0:2 Chelsea
  • Burnley 0:3 Liverpool
  • Manchester City 3:2 Manchester United
Related teams and leagues
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Tournament News
Brentford vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online Football news Yesterday, 08:32 Brentford vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online
Good news. Cole Palmer returns to team training Football news Yesterday, 05:23 Good news. Cole Palmer returns to team training
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online Football news Yesterday, 02:59 Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online
“Would fight for the top four.” Toney makes bold claim on the level of the Saudi Pro League compared to the Premier League Football news 10 sep 2025, 09:28 “Would fight for the top four.” Toney makes bold claim on the level of the Saudi Pro League compared to the Premier League
Alexander Isak signing for Liverpool Football news 09 sep 2025, 08:32 Alexander Isak speaks out for the first time about his controversial move to Liverpool
Return home? West Ham considers Lampard as candidate for head coach Football news 07 sep 2025, 14:25 Return home? West Ham considers Lampard as candidate for head coach
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores