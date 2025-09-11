RU RU ES ES FR FR
“The team is very attacking.” Max Verstappen admits he likes Hansi Flick’s Barcelona

The Formula 1 champion spoke about Barça.
Football news Today, 03:25
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen revealed which football team he admires and shared his thoughts on its style of play.

Details: Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the Dutchman said he enjoys watching Hansi Flick’s Barcelona. He praised their attacking mindset but noted that they can sometimes be vulnerable at the back.

Quote: “The team is very attacking, though at times a little risky defensively. It works most of the time, but of course it also depends on how the opposition approaches the game. You can’t always rely on the same system. That said, I like Flick’s Barça, and so far they’ve been successful,” Verstappen stated.

Barcelona are now preparing for their next La Liga fixture on Sunday, September 14, against Valencia, with kickoff set for 21:00 CET.

Reminder: Last weekend marked the 16th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. On Saturday, September 6, at Monza, Verstappen set a new all-time speed record during qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.

